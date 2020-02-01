Blood In, Blood Out actors to visit Albuquerque for anti-bullying event

Patrick Hayes
Created: February 01, 2020 09:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Actors from the movie Blood In, Blood Out are heading to Albuquerque for a good cause.
Actors Jesse Borrego and Victor Rivas are touring Texas and New Mexico in hopes of raising awareness when it comes to bullying and domestic violence.
Other speakers include Hollywood stuntman Mark Anthony Baca and artist Adan Hernandez.
The event takes place Sunday at Ramada Plaza Hotel at 2020 Menaul Blvd.
The event starts at 3 p.m. and tickets start at $10.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company