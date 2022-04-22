Blowing dust causes problems for New Mexico drivers

The first crash was on northbound I-25 near milepost 256 around 5 p.m. Friday. Police said no injuries were reported and they were able to get the driver and vehicle back on the roadway.

The second crash was around 5:30 p.m. Friday, at the same milepost on northbound I-25. Police said that was a crash involving four vehicles and it appears two people were transported with unknown injuries. The cause of that crash is still under investigation.

Both north and southbound lanes of I-25 were temporarily closed for about an hour between Algodones and Waldo Canyon Road due to multiple crashes and inclement weather.

