Blowing dust causes problems for New Mexico drivers

Updated: April 22, 2022 10:21 PM
Created: April 22, 2022 09:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Beyond fires, extreme weather conditions Friday turned roads and even highways into parking lots.
I-25 is now back open, but closures by Algodones and areas north toward Santa Fe caused people to sit in traffic for hours. Law enforcement agencies said dust is to blame.
Drivers posted videos showing they couldn't see more than a few cars in front of them, and car crashes added to those delays.
New Mexico State Police urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. They responded to two crashes on I-25 between Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
The first crash was on northbound I-25 near milepost 256 around 5 p.m. Friday. Police said no injuries were reported and they were able to get the driver and vehicle back on the roadway.
The second crash was around 5:30 p.m. Friday, at the same milepost on northbound I-25. Police said that was a crash involving four vehicles and it appears two people were transported with unknown injuries. The cause of that crash is still under investigation.
Both north and southbound lanes of I-25 were temporarily closed for about an hour between Algodones and Waldo Canyon Road due to multiple crashes and inclement weather.
