BlueHalo selects New Mexico for state-of-the-art technology campus

State officials said the total economic impact of the project, with expanded operations, is $3.2 billion over the next decade.

"Albuquerque is a national leader in space and directed energy research and development – and the word is out that if you are working in these industries, this is the place to be," Keller said.

The new facility includes an office complex, laboratories, manufacturing facilities, test areas and secure spaces.

This is a developing story. Chase Golightly will have more on the announcement this evening on KOB 4.