Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft

Ryan Laughlin
Created: December 02, 2019 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Criminals are using a new phone app to get a hold of people’s valuables.
Bluetooth scanners are able to detect devices that are left in places like cars and let the user know how far away they are from each device.
The scanners, many of which are free to download, are able to pick up on a device’s Bluetooth frequency and can even detect those frequencies when devices are turned off.
Any device that gives off a Bluetooth frequency like phones, watches, speakers and laptops can be detected on the app.
The best way people can protect themselves from becoming a victim of theft is to not leave valuables in cars.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company