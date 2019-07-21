Boat stolen from family in NE Albuquerque

The family has had the boat for a few months, and their hard-earned money is now gone.

"It is so hard, because we work hard for our things, and our toys, and just to have fun, to escape away from work and it's frustrating that you work so hard for this thing and then the next thing you know, it's like gone," Dougherty said.

The family is not going to let the thief ruin their days on the water. They plan to get another boat, but they aren't mincing words when it comes to how they feel about the people responsible.

"Hopefully they find you and they put you in jail, and hopefully they don't let you out," she said.