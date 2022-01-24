Bob Dylan set for March 6 return to Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bob Dylan & His Band will be bringing it all back home to the Duke City for the first time in three years.
Dylan is set to perform March 6 at the Convention Center's Kiva Auditorium, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets for his "Rough & Rowdy Ways Tour" show are set to go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, with tickets starting at $57.50.
Dylan's last Albuquerque performance was Oct. 7, 2018, at the Kiva Auditorium. He was scheduled to perform June 23, 2020, at Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico, before the pandemic forced the show to be canceled.
For more information, visit the Albuquerque Convention Center website.
