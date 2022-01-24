Bob Dylan set for March 6 return to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bob Dylan & His Band will be bringing it all back home to the Duke City for the first time in three years.

Dylan is set to perform March 6 at the Convention Center's Kiva Auditorium, beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets for his "Rough & Rowdy Ways Tour" show are set to go on sale Friday, Jan. 28, with tickets starting at $57.50.