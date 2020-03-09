Bob Dylan to perform in Albuquerque this summer

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bob Dylan & His Band will be coming to Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico this summer. The concert will be on June 23 at 7 p.m.
They will be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Hot Club of Cowtown.
Just Announced!!— New Mexico State Fair (@NMStateFair) March 9, 2020
Bob Dylan and his band are coming to Expo NM with Nathaniel Ratelife & The Night Sweats along with The Hot Club of Cowtown June 23rd ??. Stay tuned for more concert announcements today! pic.twitter.com/o94Q6Cv5Os
Tickets will go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. on Bob Dylan's website.
