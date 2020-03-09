Bob Dylan to perform in Albuquerque this summer | KOB 4
Bob Dylan to perform in Albuquerque this summer

March 09, 2020
March 09, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bob Dylan & His Band will be coming to Tingley Coliseum at Expo New Mexico this summer. The concert will be on June 23 at 7 p.m. 

They will be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Hot Club of Cowtown. 

Tickets will go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. on Bob Dylan's website.


