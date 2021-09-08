Bob Odenkirk returns to work on 'Better Call Saul' after heart attack | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Bob Odenkirk returns to work on 'Better Call Saul' after heart attack

Bob Odenkirk returns to work on 'Better Call Saul' after heart attack

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 08, 2021 11:16 AM
Created: September 08, 2021 10:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE – 'Better Call Saul' star Bob Odenkirk announced Wednesday he had returned to work after recovering from a heart attack.

The 58-year-old actor, who plays the titular Saul Goodman on the show, posted a social media update expressing his happiness with being back to work.

Odenkirk on July 27 was rushed to an Albuquerque hospital after suffering a 'small heart attack' on the set of the show

The show is currently filming its sixth and final season.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque woman calls 911 three times, says no one answered
Albuquerque woman calls 911 three times, says no one answered
BCSO: Burglary suspect arrested for sixth time since June
BCSO: Burglary suspect arrested for sixth time since June
Isleta Blvd. open again after fire closes both lanes
Isleta Blvd. open again after fire closes both lanes
Santa Fe man potentially linked to two cases of child sexual abuse
Santa Fe man potentially linked to two cases of child sexual abuse
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period
New Mexico reports 10 new deaths, 2,510 additional COVID-19 cases over four-day period