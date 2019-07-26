Bobcat preying on chickens in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Megan Abundis
July 26, 2019 10:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bobcat has caused concern among people in the Rio Rancho neighborhood of Corrales Heights.
Matt Lammers said the bobcat attacked and killed several of his chickens, including their favorite one, Winnie.
“Of all five of them, she was the one we didn't want to get taken because she's really quiet and lays nice eggs,” he said.
Lammers’ chickens weren’t the only ones attacked.
Sandra Salas said her family has lost 15 chickens over the past few weeks.
“We decided to get a new flock— bobcat attacked again," Salas said.
The attack has traumatized Salas’ 8-year-old daughter.
“She raised them since they were babies,” Salas said. “She wakes up with nightmares. She keeps saying there's a big white face in the window."
Salas fears the bobcat will eventually attack more small pets or even children.
“I wish animal control or game and fish would help us because now it knows we are an easy source of food,” she said.
Anyone who spots the bobcat is encouraged to call animal control.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: July 26, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: July 26, 2019 09:14 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved