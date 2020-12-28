Body found in remote area near Santa Fe airport | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Body found in remote area near Santa Fe airport

Body found in remote area near Santa Fe airport

The Associated Press
Created: December 28, 2020 08:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near Santa Fe’s airport.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a group traveling on all-terrain vehicles Saturday spotted the remains in an area west of the Santa Fe Regional Airport.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios says the body was found in a remote location. He says it appears the body had “been out there for a while.”

Investigators are treating it as a suspicious death. Rios says no other details will be released at this time.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Body found in remote area near Santa Fe airport
Body found in remote area near Santa Fe airport
CYFD to launch text line for reporting abuse and neglect
CYFD to launch text line for reporting abuse and neglect
4 Investigates: Corrections officers, inmates link community spread to unsafe COVID prison conditions
4 Investigates: Corrections officers, inmates link community spread to unsafe COVID prison conditions
Chama diner gives back to community on Christmas Day
Chama diner gives back to community on Christmas Day
Police: Gas station fight leaves 1 dead in northeast Albuquerque
Police: Gas station fight leaves 1 dead in northeast Albuquerque