Body found with gunshot wounds near Route 66 Casino

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 26, 2021 05:26 PM
Created: September 26, 2021 03:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting near Route 66 Casino around 9 p.m. Saturday night. 

Deputies said they responded to the mesa area just east of the casino, south of I-40.

Upon arrival officials said they found a dead man in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BCSO at 505-798-7000 and speak to an investigator.

Details are limited at this time, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


