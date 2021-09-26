Body found with gunshot wounds near Route 66 Casino

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 26, 2021 05:26 PM
Created: September 26, 2021 03:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a shooting near Route 66 Casino around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Deputies said they responded to the mesa area just east of the casino, south of I-40.
Upon arrival officials said they found a dead man in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BCSO at 505-798-7000 and speak to an investigator.
Details are limited at this time, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Very limited details are available for release at this time. Detectives are actively working the case and ask anyone with any information to call the Sheriffs Office at 505-798-7000 and speak to an investigator. https://t.co/zwyQ99Wjn2— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) September 26, 2021
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company