Body of missing Marine found in Valencia County

Megan Abundis
August 17, 2019 09:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The body of a Marine who had been missing since July 27 was found Friday night.

Matthew Gurule’s body was located in Valencia County, according to Valencia County spokesperson Sgt. Joseph Rowland. It’s still not clear how he died.

Belen police arrested Jeannie Willard and Francisco Gomez last week. Police said the two were using Gurule's credit card shortly after police found Gurule's car torched out on the mesa.

They have not been charged with murder at this point. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Updated: August 17, 2019 09:11 AM
Created: August 17, 2019 08:30 AM

