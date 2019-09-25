Bomb squad responds to call in northeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
Bomb squad responds to call in northeast Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
September 25, 2019 10:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD bomb personnel were requested to investigate a suspected improvised firearm or "zip gun" located in a vehicle in plain sight in northwest Albuquerque Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to notify a victim that the offender would be released from the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Upon arrival, the victim's mother who advised officers that the offender was known to make homemade guns and had one in the vehicle he was living in.

Bomb squad officers responded and notified ATF. Law enforcement officials secured the  12 gauge "zip gun" and confirmed no other hazards were located inside the vehicle.

ATF is handling the case and federal charges are pending. 

Justine Lopez


Updated: September 25, 2019 10:36 PM
Created: September 25, 2019 04:38 PM

