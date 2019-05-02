Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Kirtland AFB
KOB Web Staff
May 02, 2019 02:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Security and emergency tams are responding to a bomb threat on Kirtland Air Force Base.
The area at Wyoming and Gibson has been evacuated while security sweeps are completed.
All gates in and out of the base are closed.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 02, 2019 02:29 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 02:28 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved