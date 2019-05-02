Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Kirtland AFB | KOB 4
Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Kirtland AFB

KOB Web Staff
May 02, 2019 02:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Security and emergency tams are responding to a bomb threat on Kirtland Air Force Base.

The area at Wyoming and Gibson has been evacuated while security sweeps are completed.

All gates in and out of the base are closed.

This is a developing story.

Updated: May 02, 2019 02:29 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 02:28 PM

