Bond for New Mexico United stadium could be on the ballot this November

According to a release, the bond will be presented to the Albuquerque City Council on Aug. 2, with a vote expected later that month. If approved, the bond will go on to ballot in November.

The estimated cost of the stadium is between $65 million and $70 million.

The City of Albuquerque hired a Denver-based consulting firm, CAA Icon, to conduct the feasibility study on potential sites. The study was released on Friday.

