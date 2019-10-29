Bone marrow donor meets the 9-year-old girl whose life she saved

Casey Torres
Created: October 29, 2019 09:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lysa Hernandez helped a little girl from Atlanta, Georgia reach her ninth birthday.
"She was so sick. She didn't know if she could make another birthday wish,” said Hernandez.
The little girl needed a bone marrow donation. Nearly two years ago, Hernandez received an email letting her know she was a match.
"What I didn't know at the time – when I was getting ready to be flown out for surgery – was that my little donor recipient had only two months to live when they had found me,” Hernandez said.
She had to undergo surgery twice and took months to recover, but she said it was all worth it.
"It’s a miracle, and it helped me know that I’m here for a reason,” Hernandez said.
She registered to become a possible bone marrow donor in 2015 when her mom became ill, but wasn’t a match. Hernandez stayed registered with National Marrow Donor Program, and that’s how she was matched with her donor recipient.
Hernandez said she hopes more people register with the program to potentially save a life.
"You never know if you're that match," she said. "Please help one another."
To register to become a possible bone marrow donor, click here.
