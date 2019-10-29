Bone marrow donor meets the 9-year-old girl whose life she saved

She had to undergo surgery twice and took months to recover, but she said it was all worth it.

"It’s a miracle, and it helped me know that I’m here for a reason,” Hernandez said.

She registered to become a possible bone marrow donor in 2015 when her mom became ill, but wasn’t a match. Hernandez stayed registered with National Marrow Donor Program, and that’s how she was matched with her donor recipient.

Hernandez said she hopes more people register with the program to potentially save a life.

"You never know if you're that match," she said. "Please help one another."

To register to become a possible bone marrow donor, click here.