Bookworks hosts 2nd annual Better Call Saul book club
Christina Rodriguez
May 05, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bookworks hosted its second Better Call Saul book club with stars from the show. Michael Mando, Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk joined fans for the event.
Odenkirk is the mastermind behind the book club. The cast members recommended books and then did dramatic readings from them.
"Bob is a huge book lover and he comes in and buys books frequently," said Amanda Sutton, the events and marketing director at Bookworks. "We wanted to do something kind of fun and different than just a traditional reading."
Odenkirk's picks were Cherry by Nico Walker and Say Nothing by Patrick Keefe.
