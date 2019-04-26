Border militia leader indicted on federal charges
Marian Camacho
April 26, 2019 10:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The militia leader arrested on a federal firearms charge will be in Albuquerque Monday for his arraignment.
Just days ago, 69-year-old Larry Hopkins, was allegedly attacked while being held in the Dona Ana County Detention Center, now the 69-year-old has been indicted by a grand jury accused of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
According to authorities, Hopkins knowingly possessed firearms and possession in San Juan County in Nov. 2017 despite having been convicted of at least one felony crime.
He was taken into custody a little over a week ago in Sunland Park.
If convicted, Hopkins faces a maximum statutory penalty of ten years in prison.
Hopkins is the alleged leader of a militia group that was taking migrants into custody after they crossed the U.S. and Mexico border illegally.
