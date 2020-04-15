Border militia leader sentenced to 21 months in federal prison | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 15, 2020 11:50 AM
Created: April 15, 2020 11:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 70-year-old Larry Mitchell Hopkins, also known as Johnny Horton Jr., has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Hopkins led a militia called the United Constitutional Patriots. They detained asylum-seeking families at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

In his plea agreement, Hopkins admitted to owning 9 pistols, rifles and shotguns.

He also admitted to possessing ammunition even after being previously convicted of felony offenses in Michigan, Oregon, and South Dakota — including illegal weapon possession and impersonating a peace officer. 

