Border militia leader sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 70-year-old Larry Mitchell Hopkins, also known as Johnny Horton Jr., has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Hopkins led a militia called the United Constitutional Patriots. They detained asylum-seeking families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
In his plea agreement, Hopkins admitted to owning 9 pistols, rifles and shotguns.
He also admitted to possessing ammunition even after being previously convicted of felony offenses in Michigan, Oregon, and South Dakota — including illegal weapon possession and impersonating a peace officer.
