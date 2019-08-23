Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Program hits major milestone | KOB 4
Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Program hits major milestone

Christina Rodriguez
August 23, 2019 01:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bosque Ecosystem Monitoring Program (BEMP) has hit a big milestone – there are more than 100,000 people across New Mexico participating with the program. 

BEMP gets kids across the state involved in important work to preserve the Bosque. Students are tasked with collecting important data for University of New Mexico researchers. 

"BEMP has taught me that science is important and it affects everyone that is around you," said Ane Coleman, BEMP participant. "I love the science program at my school so much and I'm so lucky to have it. It's a great opportunity for me." 

UNM also shares the data collected with other state agencies that make management decisions for the Rio Grande and the Bosque. 

For more information about BEMP, click here

