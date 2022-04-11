Bosque fire prompts evacuations near Rio Communities

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 11, 2022 04:30 PM
Created: April 11, 2022 02:15 PM
BELEN, N.M. — Evacuations are in progress in the area of Blue Sky Road, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Road, according to the Valencia County Fire Department.
Officials are urging residents in that immediate area to report to the Belen Recreation Center at 205 Eagle Lane.
The fire is reportedly burning on both sides of the Rio Grande north of River Road. It is currently estimated at 60 acres and is 0% contained.
The Valencia County Fire Department and multiple agencies are responding to the bosque north of Rio Communities.
The bosque fire in Valencia Co. is now called the "Big Hole Fire." So far, structures have been burned and evacuations continue in the area. Red Flag Fire conditions continue statewide! pic.twitter.com/CdCCeJiAkI— Eddie Garcia (@EddieGarciaKOB) April 11, 2022
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company