Bosque fire prompts evacuations near Rio Communities | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Bosque fire prompts evacuations near Rio Communities

Bosque fire prompts evacuations near Rio Communities

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 11, 2022 04:30 PM
Created: April 11, 2022 02:15 PM

BELEN, N.M. — Evacuations are in progress in the area of Blue Sky Road, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Road, according to the Valencia County Fire Department.

Officials are urging residents in that immediate area to report to the Belen Recreation Center at 205 Eagle Lane.

The fire is reportedly burning on both sides of the Rio Grande north of River Road. It is currently estimated at 60 acres and is 0% contained.

The Valencia County Fire Department and multiple agencies are responding to the bosque north of Rio Communities.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Bosque fire prompts evacuations near Rio Communities
Bosque fire prompts evacuations near Rio Communities
ABQ Pride Board bans police from summer Pride Fest
ABQ Pride Board bans police from summer Pride Fest
Albuquerque woman arrested following shoplifting spree at Cottonwood Mall
Albuquerque woman arrested following shoplifting spree at Cottonwood Mall
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 50 hospitalizations, 329 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths, 50 hospitalizations, 329 cases
Albuquerque officials consider designated homeless camps
Albuquerque officials consider designated homeless camps