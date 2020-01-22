Bosque HS students win 2019 Congressional App Challenge

Baker said it helps people calculate the tax and tip of a meal. He explained there’s also some addition, subtraction, multiplication and division functions if people have more add-ons.

Their programming teacher, Matthew Fike, has gotten students involved in the competition for the past four years. This is the school’s first win. Fike said he made sure to allow the students to overcome their own challenges.

Peeders said there was a lot of teamwork involved in the process. But now, he might just make more apps on his own for fun.

Kahn would also like more students across the nation to get involved in STEM programs. He said he’s grateful Bosque High School offers programming and coding classes because he would like to pursue a career in technology.

"There's just so many doors that open up," Kahn said. "That's what I really like."

The app is not downloadable yet, but it could be on Android devices if the winners decide to make it available.

All three students won a $200 Amazon gift card, and they might make a trip to Washington D.C. to meet the other district winners.