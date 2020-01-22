Bosque HS students win 2019 Congressional App Challenge

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Congresswoman Deb Haaland personally awarded three students at Bosque High School for winning the 2019 Congressional App Challenge in her district.
Silas Peeders, Cas Baker and Ian Kahn received certificates in front of their peers Tuesday morning for winning the competition which aims to spark an interest in STEM programs.
"We want our students to go on to achieve great things," Haaland said. "The jobs are in technology. I happen to believe that technology will help us solve climate change. It will help us in criminal justice. It will help us in farming and all of the things we could use to move the country forward to help people to be successful."
Middle and high school students needed to create an app and send a video to congress about their project. Peeders, Baker and Kahn created an app called “CalculEats” in less than a month.
Baker said it helps people calculate the tax and tip of a meal. He explained there’s also some addition, subtraction, multiplication and division functions if people have more add-ons.
Their programming teacher, Matthew Fike, has gotten students involved in the competition for the past four years. This is the school’s first win. Fike said he made sure to allow the students to overcome their own challenges.
Peeders said there was a lot of teamwork involved in the process. But now, he might just make more apps on his own for fun.
Kahn would also like more students across the nation to get involved in STEM programs. He said he’s grateful Bosque High School offers programming and coding classes because he would like to pursue a career in technology.
"There's just so many doors that open up," Kahn said. "That's what I really like."
The app is not downloadable yet, but it could be on Android devices if the winners decide to make it available.
All three students won a $200 Amazon gift card, and they might make a trip to Washington D.C. to meet the other district winners.
