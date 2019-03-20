Bosque School student is New Mexico's poetry champ | KOB 4
Bosque School student is New Mexico's poetry champ

Marian Camacho
March 20, 2019 12:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A student from Bosque School will represent the state of New Mexico in the national finals of the Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C.

17-year-old Neil Katzman beat out nine other poets over the weekend in the 14th Annual New Mexico State Finals. His big win earned Bosque School a $500 stipend to purchase poetry books for the school library.

"I just feel really appreciative that I've gotten the opportunity to compete in it and just with all the amazing other kids who competed in the competition," said Katzman.

The national competition will take place in the nation's capital in early May.

Marian Camacho


Created: March 20, 2019 12:25 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

