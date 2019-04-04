Bosque Trail named one of the best runs in the world by Outside magazine
Joshua Panas
April 04, 2019 11:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Bosque Trail is getting some love from Outside magazine.
The publication names the trail as one of the "25 Best Runs in the World Right Now."
The author of the article has glowing things to say about the beauty that surrounds the Bosque, including the Sandia Mountains.
The article says the run is "best on crisp fall mornings, as the cottonwood trees start to yellow and colorful hot-air balloons rise above you."
