Botanic Garden, Tingley Beach to reopen

Joshua Panas
Created: May 29, 2020 05:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The ABQ BioPark will open in phases, the city of Albuquerque announced Friday.
The Botanic Garden will open to New Mexico BioPark Society members on Tuesday, June 2. The Botanic Garden will open to the public on Tuesday, June 9. In the first phase of reopening, limited tickets will be available and guests are asked to reserve their tickets in advance online.
The city said in a press release that the limited reopening for members only will allow time for new ticketing procedures to be evaluated ahead of the public opening.
Tingley Beach will also reopen to the public on June 9 for fishing and other activities, but the number of guests will be limited, the city said.
The city did not say with the Zoo or Aquarium will reopen.
