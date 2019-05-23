Bottoms Up: ABQ Beer Week kicks off Thursday

Local breweries like Marble said they see an increase in business during the celebration.

"ABQ Beer Week is awesome because it allows us to create events to showcase our beer," said Geraldine Lucero with Marble.

Lucero said ABQ Beer Week is a chance to shine a positive light on the Duke City.

"Beer is a huge positive for Albuquerque," she said. "It's nice to just focus on the good things and I think Albuquerque had a lot of great things to offer."

For more information, visit ABQbeerweek.com.