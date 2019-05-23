Bottoms Up: ABQ Beer Week kicks off Thursday
Patrick Hayes
May 23, 2019 06:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 9th annual ABQ Beer Week kicks off Thursday night and will feature more than a hundred events over 11 days.
Organizers say more than 12,000 people showed up to celebrate at last year's festivities including Brews and Blues.
“I always joked that when you're drinking beer time flies so a week turns into 11 days,” said Marne Gaston, the event’s co-creator and producer. "Because there are so many places and so many breweries we just couldn't get all the events we wanted into one week."
Local breweries like Marble said they see an increase in business during the celebration.
"ABQ Beer Week is awesome because it allows us to create events to showcase our beer," said Geraldine Lucero with Marble.
Lucero said ABQ Beer Week is a chance to shine a positive light on the Duke City.
"Beer is a huge positive for Albuquerque," she said. "It's nice to just focus on the good things and I think Albuquerque had a lot of great things to offer."
For more information, visit ABQbeerweek.com.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 23, 2019 06:42 PM
Created: May 23, 2019 04:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved