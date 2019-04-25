Boxing Bear Brewing Co. soft-launches new taproom in West Downtown

Knigge says he's already seen the difference.

"The traffic flow is quick and efficient, the lanes are open there is plenty of parking," he said.

Knigge says the landowner is working to revamp the entire area, establishing a specific West Downtown culture.

There is no shortage of beer flow.

"We actually upped our taps here, we have 20 beers on tap compared to 16," he said. "We started canning last week as well."

Boxing Bear is offering their new "Albu-Murky Hazy IPA" and "Uppercut Indian Pale Ale" in a 4-pack of 16 ounce cans.

Along with the beer, people can find local eats too.

"There are so many great local food sources here, like Amore, Modern General, Garcia's and Duran's Pharmacy," he said.

Because the taproom location doesn't offer food, they are partnering with local businesses like Amore Pizza to keep customers full.

West Downtown shoppers are looking forward to the changes.

"I love it," said David Taylor. "I love the way they are developing, I love that I can get my haircut here, I can have a beer, I can go eat. I've been here a lot more than I have before. I think it was a challenge for everyone here for a while but now I think it's much better than it ever has."

Other local businesses agree and welcome Boxing Bear Brewing Co. to the neighborhood.

"It's just been nice to see things expand and cars coming up and down Central Avenue again," said Khirah Burger of Duran's Pharmacy. "It's so much better, things have finally picked up and people feel more comfortable coming down here."

The grand opening for the taproom in West Downtown is May 1. Boxing Bear told KOB 4 there's more big news: they are expanding to the Northeast Heights and plan to open that location by the end of the year.