Boy Scouts honor fallen soldiers by placing flags at their graves

"It's more than a flag," said Alanna Martin, a scout's sister. "It's more than just a bunch of flags lying around."

Employees with Daniels Family Funeral Services have been working with the troops on both locations for years.

"People do recognize things like this," said Joshua McManigal, general manager for Sandia Memory Gardens. "People do see and understand and appreciate the little things."

The troops made sure not to miss a single grave belonging to a soldier, in hopes of making Memorial Day a little easier for families who have lost so much.

"It means a lot. Since I've had a few family members that have been in the military, I would appreciate when someone would do something like that to honor people that worked so hard for our country," said scout Cole Lill.

The funeral home also offers free burial plots for veterans.