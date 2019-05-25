Boy Scouts honor fallen soldiers by placing flags at their graves
Casey Torres
May 25, 2019 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Scouts BSA Troop 3 honored fallen war heroes on Saturday at two different cemeteries.
Troops placed American flags next to grave markers at both Sandia Memory Gardens and Fairview Memorial Park.
Parents and siblings of the scouts were honoring Memorial Day too.
"It's more than a flag," said Alanna Martin, a scout's sister. "It's more than just a bunch of flags lying around."
Employees with Daniels Family Funeral Services have been working with the troops on both locations for years.
"People do recognize things like this," said Joshua McManigal, general manager for Sandia Memory Gardens. "People do see and understand and appreciate the little things."
The troops made sure not to miss a single grave belonging to a soldier, in hopes of making Memorial Day a little easier for families who have lost so much.
"It means a lot. Since I've had a few family members that have been in the military, I would appreciate when someone would do something like that to honor people that worked so hard for our country," said scout Cole Lill.
The funeral home also offers free burial plots for veterans.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: May 25, 2019 06:54 PM
Created: May 25, 2019 06:43 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved