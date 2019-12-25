Boy Scouts spent two weekends creating thousands of luminarias | KOB 4
Boy Scouts spent two weekends creating thousands of luminarias

Joy Wang
Created: December 24, 2019 11:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dozens of Boy Scouts and their helpful family members spend two weekends putting together thousands of luminarias.

The Elsaesser family has been doing for eight years.

“This is our main fundraiser for our troop,” said Croft Elsaesser. “So this is what we utilize to fund our summer camping trips. Our camping trips throughout the year. Any awards the boys earn, and also just any expenses that we fund through the program.”

Over two weekends, the troop and their family members make just under 15,000 luminarias.

While in this moment all you see is the busy work behind the scenes, the boys and their family will tell you being a Boy Scout means so much more.

"It's definitely taught me to be more respectful to others," said Croft's son Caiden.

"It creates a collaboration. It creates growth, personal growth for each of my sons," Croft said.


