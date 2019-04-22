Boy who was subject of Amber Alert found safe
|
Joshua Panas
April 22, 2019 03:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police announced that Freddie Drake was found nearly 12 hours after an Amber Alert was issued Monday morning.
The six-year-old boy's mother, Arlene Drake, was taken into custody and the boy was returned to his grandfather, who is his legal guardian, according to police.
Police are expected to release more information about the Amber Alert in the coming hours.
