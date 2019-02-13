Boy's miniature horse goes missing on Santa Domingo Pueblo | KOB 4
Boy's miniature horse goes missing on Santa Domingo Pueblo

Kassi Nelson
February 13, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A family is desperate to find their missing miniature horse.

Baby Blessing was last seen on the Santa Domingo Pueblo about a week ago.

The horse is five-year-old Chaco’s best friend.

“His physical development, he's gained balance beyond what his therapists believed he could achieve, it's given him some confidence because she can be little feisty,” said Johnny Black, who brought the two together.

Black matched Chaco with Baby Blessing because they were both born with dwarfism.

“If I ever did one good thing in my life, I would have to say that that was probably the highlights of my life was turning that pony over to that little boy,” said Black.

Chaco's mother said her son's bond with the horse was special.

“They were just going to show the world, you know, that being a dwarf doesn't have to stop you,” Sandra Sholz said.

Baby Blessing was staying on the Santo Domingo Pueblo with Chaco’s mother’s family.

They had sent Baby Blessing and their other horses to stay with relatives while they planned their move from California to New Mexico.

“It's heartbreaking to see her missing now,” Black said.

Baby Blessing is not known to run away.

“Being a very herd oriented animal, she would never venture away from other horses too far,” Black said.

Flyers have been posted around the Santo Domingo Pueblo, but there have been no sightings.

Anyone who has seen Baby Blessing is asked to call Black at (505) 231-0554.

