Boy Scouts help set up for luminarias tour

"So we've been doing this for ten years,” said Crot Elsaesser, Boy Scout 444 scoutmaster.

His three sons have been part of this tradition for many years, now his youngest is picking up the torch.

"It's still something like a tradition kind of at this point for my family at least. So it's pretty good. I've gotten used to it,” said Tate Elsaesser.

Friday morning they delivered 907 dozen luminarias and hoped mother nature cooperates for the festive New Mexican tradition.

"It's been a little windy. Hopefully it will die down for lighting because it makes it a little hard to light,” said Elsaesser.

No matter what happens tonight, the boy scouts will be back out tomorrow picking up the luminarias.