Boy Scouts help set up for luminarias tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico is rich with unique holiday traditions, including the luminarias tour -- a staple of the Christmas season in Albuquerque's Old Town.
The setup has taken more than 40 volunteers from putting candles in bags and delivering them to several homes in the Old Town area.
Boy Scouts troop 444 went from home to home delivering luminarias. And for some it's been a family tradition.
"So we've been doing this for ten years,” said Crot Elsaesser, Boy Scout 444 scoutmaster.
His three sons have been part of this tradition for many years, now his youngest is picking up the torch.
"It's still something like a tradition kind of at this point for my family at least. So it's pretty good. I've gotten used to it,” said Tate Elsaesser.
Friday morning they delivered 907 dozen luminarias and hoped mother nature cooperates for the festive New Mexican tradition.
"It's been a little windy. Hopefully it will die down for lighting because it makes it a little hard to light,” said Elsaesser.
No matter what happens tonight, the boy scouts will be back out tomorrow picking up the luminarias.
