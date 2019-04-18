Father charged in daughter's death to remain behind bars | KOB 4
Father charged in daughter's death to remain behind bars

Brandon Reynolds 

Marian Camacho
April 18, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter, will remain behind bars until his trial.

Brandon Reynolds has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Reynolds told police he spanked the girl with a green water slipper before "blacking out," and waking up and realizing the girl "wasn't mobile."

Reynolds will continue to be held at the Metro Detention Center.

