Father charged in daughter's death to remain behind bars
Marian Camacho
April 18, 2019 09:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The father accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter, will remain behind bars until his trial.
Brandon Reynolds has been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Reynolds told police he spanked the girl with a green water slipper before "blacking out," and waking up and realizing the girl "wasn't mobile."
Reynolds will continue to be held at the Metro Detention Center.
