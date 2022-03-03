'Brave and heroic': Remembering Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran

Duran was married with two teenage sons. Gamino said he was just as dedicated to his family as he was to his job. She described him as the life of the party – he had a goofy personality and a love of making others laugh.

"To lose him, it's really hard right now," Gamino said. "His mom, she had 12 siblings. So we have a huge family. So they're all on their way from all over the state to come be with everyone and my cousins, I don't know, everyone's just coming together today. Everyone's on their way right now or they're already here."

Gamino started a GoFundMe to help Duran's family during this difficult time.