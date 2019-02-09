Brawl on the Bosque raises money for charity

"Our first responders are heroes. They are the first ones on the line when people need help, but when they need help - this nonprofit is the first ones to step up and help them out," said Lt. Erica Gutierrez of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The charity has helped hundreds of first responder families dealing with trauma.

Robin Hopkins, a former APD first responder, says the organization is life-changing.

"We were attempting to stop an active shooter, who stole a police car," Hopkins said. "As I was trying to hold him off, he held an AK-47 out the window and shot my unit three times. The fourth one went through the door and shattered my femur, the artery and the vein."

Hopkins says Ten-82 is there for her - assisting with rehab, compression stockings, canes and any help she may need.

"It's hard for first responders to be vulnerable and broken, so this gets us back on our feet. So tonight we're gonna have fun," Hopkins said.