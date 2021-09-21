Break-ins leave two NE Albuquerque businesses cleaning up the damage

Back at Quarter Celtic, they at least have a suspect in custody, but they had to close Monday just to clean up all the damage.

"So they threw a boulder through the brew glass and it came down, ended up breaking almost every glass we had in the place," McKeown said. "It was almost like walking on snow through here, every computer smashed, everything was cut too. We had to close the whole day."

They are still calculating the cost of repairs but so far they are well over $5,000.

"It hasn't been a good two years, you just keep bouncing back, so when something like this happens, you are just like, ah, come on," McKeown said. If anything, he said the one good thing to come from this has been the community support.

Both businesses were able to reopen Tuesday but they both said vandalism in that part of town seems to be more common than usual.

KOB 4 reached out to APD to see if they have noticed a trend of business break-ins and they are looking into the numbers.