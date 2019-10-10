Breaking Bad fans prepare for 'El Camino' premiere

“I'm a part of ‘Better Call Saul’ now so I'm part of the family so it's really exciting,’ Buzzell said.

‘El Camino’ is supposed to revolve around Jesse Pinkman’s character. The last time people saw Pinkman, he escaped a group of white supremacists and was driving off in an El Camino. That is where fans expect the movie to pick back up.

“It's an intense show. We loved it,” said Breaking Bad fan Cheryl Duff.

The Kimo Theatre will have showings of ‘El Camino’ this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the Friday premiere are already sold out.

To purchase tickets, click here.