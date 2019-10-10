Breaking Bad fans prepare for 'El Camino' premiere | KOB 4
Breaking Bad fans prepare for 'El Camino' premiere

Joy Wang
October 10, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— People are getting ready for the Friday premiere of ‘El Camino’ by visiting local attractions featured in Breaking Bad.

From the homes of the main characters, Jesse Pinkman and Walter White, to the car wash that was later used to help Heisenberg launder money, millions more love Albuquerque because the hit show, including Jackamoe Buzzell.

Buzzell moved to Albuquerque to pursue a career in acting all because of Breaking Bad.

“I'm a part of ‘Better Call Saul’ now so I'm part of the family so it's really exciting,’ Buzzell said.

‘El Camino’ is supposed to revolve around Jesse Pinkman’s character. The last time people saw Pinkman, he escaped a group of white supremacists and was driving off in an El Camino. That is where fans expect the movie to pick back up.

“It's an intense show. We loved it,” said Breaking Bad fan Cheryl Duff.

The Kimo Theatre will have showings of ‘El Camino’ this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the Friday premiere are already sold out.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Joy Wang


