'Breaking Bad' movie to play in New Mexico theaters and on Netflix

The Associated Press
September 19, 2019 02:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Netflix has announced a new movie filmed in New Mexico is expected to hit U.S. theaters for a limited time.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that the streaming company announced the release of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" in select New Mexico theaters from Oct. 11-13.
    
Movie officials say the film centers around a man who has to come to terms with his past after breaking free from captivity.
    
Officials say the project began under the title "Greenbrier" and filmed in Albuquerque from November 2018 through February.
    
A New Mexico film office says the production employed about 300 crew members, 16 actors and about 450 background talent all from within the state.
    
Netflix says the film is expected to be available for streaming the same day.

