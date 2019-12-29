Breaking Bad store set to open in January

“There was only 2,500 produced so we got a couple of them that we are selling and it’s crystal clear,” Candelaria said.

The store will have a soft opening Thursday Jan. 2. Their grand opening will be Saturday Jan. 4. They’ll open their door both days at 10:00 a.m. and before fans head in they’ll be greeted by one of Walter White’s famous quotes. An engraved sign above the door reads, “I am the one who knocks.”

Breaking Bad’s season finale was in 2013, but Candelaria said tourism is still going strong. He and his co-owner are partnering with popular Breaking Bad RV Tours and will become the last stop on their route.

“They’re still getting tons lots of people still yesterday he had his best day ever and this isn’t even Balloon Fiesta,” said Candelaria.