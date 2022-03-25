Breakthrough shows promise of a cure for diabetes

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One in about nine New Mexicans has diabetes, according to UNMH Dr. Matt Bouchonville.
On top of that – more than one in three people are on their way to having diabetes, and might not even know.
"The other concern and the reason we treat diabetes is to prevent complications of high blood sugars," Bouchonville said.
In New Mexico, treating complications from diabetes in the state reportedly costs $2 billion per year. However, a potential breakthrough out of the University of Minnesota shows promise of a cure.
"The insulin-secreting cells of the pancreas, the islet cells, start to burn out because they're working overtime," Bouchonville said.
Islet cells help generate insulin in the body. One possible cure would be transplanting good islet cells to people who need them – but transferring them has proven difficult, until recently.
A new cryopreservation method – freezing cells and then transferring – has worked in trials. A trial in mice cured diabetes in 92% of the test subjects in just days.
"We're very excited to see there's progress in this field that might lend this treatment to being more practically available in the future," Bouchonville said.
Bouchonville recommends that anyone over the age of 35 get screened for pre-diabetes.
