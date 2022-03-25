Breakthrough shows promise of a cure for diabetes

"The insulin-secreting cells of the pancreas, the islet cells, start to burn out because they're working overtime," Bouchonville said.

Islet cells help generate insulin in the body. One possible cure would be transplanting good islet cells to people who need them – but transferring them has proven difficult, until recently.

A new cryopreservation method – freezing cells and then transferring – has worked in trials. A trial in mice cured diabetes in 92% of the test subjects in just days.

"We're very excited to see there's progress in this field that might lend this treatment to being more practically available in the future," Bouchonville said.

Bouchonville recommends that anyone over the age of 35 get screened for pre-diabetes.