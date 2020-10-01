Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early screening can save lives | KOB 4
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early screening can save lives

Casey Torres
Updated: October 01, 2020 01:51 PM
Created: October 01, 2020 01:11 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The American Cancer Society’s website shows a woman has a 1 in 8 chance (or about a 13%) of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Dr. Jennifer Bishop, a breast cancer surgeon, helps some of those women with their battle at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho.

"I have the opportunity and ability with surgery and combination of medical and radiation therapy to cure most patients of their disease. And that's something that many oncologists don't get the chance to do,” said Dr. Bishop.

She said early detection improves the chances of beating the cancer. Dr. Bishop said the American Society of Breast Surgeons recommend women to start mammogram screenings at age 40 and continue every year after that. Dr. Bishop said that can bring down the mortality rate by 15%.

Another recommendation are self-exams and ultrasounds.

Dr. Bishop said self-checks can begin when a person starts puberty, but sometimes people notice changes when the cancer is stronger.

But this is what you can look for:

  • Lumps
  • Inverted Nipples
  • Changes in a breast’s shape or color

Dr. Bishop also said not to forget checking near your armpit region, and men can also do self-checks even though their risk of breast cancer is lower.


