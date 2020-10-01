Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Early screening can save lives

Dr. Jennifer Bishop, a breast cancer surgeon, helps some of those women with their battle at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho.



"I have the opportunity and ability with surgery and combination of medical and radiation therapy to cure most patients of their disease. And that's something that many oncologists don't get the chance to do,” said Dr. Bishop.

She said early detection improves the chances of beating the cancer. Dr. Bishop said the American Society of Breast Surgeons recommend women to start mammogram screenings at age 40 and continue every year after that. Dr. Bishop said that can bring down the mortality rate by 15%.