Breweries confront challenges of doing business during pandemic in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Breweries confront challenges of doing business during pandemic in NM

Megan Abundis
Updated: July 09, 2020 10:08 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 08:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Breweries in New Mexico will have to adapt to another change during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that breweries will not be allowed to provide service indoors. 

Advertisement

Breweries had been open for less than a month before the change. 

"You rehired people, you stocked up on all provisions and food and suddenly you have four days to use up all your inventory," said Denise Baker, owner of Rio Bravo Brewing Company.

Everyone across the state doing the best they can to embrace change

"How can we make this even more safer, more security not to our guests but our staff," said Barbie Gonzalez, president and COO of Marble Brewery. "Our model has been evolving since we were shut down to today. I'm kind of used to that. I have meetings set up tomorrow to get feedback from every member of the team, so we can continue to move through this."

Gonzalez said she is welcoming of the changes, and trying to roll with the punches.

"My biggest worry is that people won't listen to the message that is so clearly being communicated that we need to take this seriously and when you come to a business follow the rules and be extra careful," she said. 

The governor did not say how long the change will be in effect. She said it will depend on public behavior.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating
Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Albuquerque
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
Advertisement


As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online
As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online
Albuquerque educators express concern about returning to school during pandemic
Albuquerque educators express concern about returning to school during pandemic
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
Breweries confront challenges of doing business during pandemic in NM
Breweries confront challenges of doing business during pandemic in NM