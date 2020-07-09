Breweries confront challenges of doing business during pandemic in NM

Everyone across the state doing the best they can to embrace change

"How can we make this even more safer, more security not to our guests but our staff," said Barbie Gonzalez, president and COO of Marble Brewery. "Our model has been evolving since we were shut down to today. I'm kind of used to that. I have meetings set up tomorrow to get feedback from every member of the team, so we can continue to move through this."

Gonzalez said she is welcoming of the changes, and trying to roll with the punches.

"My biggest worry is that people won't listen to the message that is so clearly being communicated that we need to take this seriously and when you come to a business follow the rules and be extra careful," she said.

The governor did not say how long the change will be in effect. She said it will depend on public behavior.