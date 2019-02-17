Breweries take a stand against sexism, withdraw from national competition

"Come one, come all. We want inclusion and that's how we built this brewery," Black said.

One of the sponsors of the IPA Challenge is Brewing News. The co-owner of Brewing News, Bill Metzger, has caused outrage online after an article he wrote was published online.

"Like most men, I struggle with my primal self," Metzger began. "In the age of #MeToo, the dilemma has grown. The pendulum has swung too far. One aggressive move and a man's career can derail."

He also said, "My instincts to bed every woman I see are reducing from a king-sized mattress to a cot."

Metzger later called the article satire.

"It was just really shocking that in this day and age, in this climate, somebody would express themselves like that and then the afterthought that it was satire. You know? We don't buy it," Black said.

Black says that so many breweries ditched the national competition, causing the IPA Challenge to be canceled.

The owner of Tractor Brewery made a Facebook post that announced their withdrawal from the competition, saying:

"I am not satire. I am not locker room talk. I am not an outlet for your primal needs. I am not here for your viewing pleasure."