Breweries take a stand against sexism, withdraw from national competition
Ryan Laughlin
February 17, 2019 10:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Breweries are opting out of the national beer competition, IPA Challenge, because of a problematic article written by one of the sponsors.
"As I started reading excerpts from it, I just can't believe people still think like that, it's 2019," said Leah Black, spokesperson for Marble Brewery.
Marble Brewery was planning on submitting their Southside IPA to the national competition, but they're not going to anymore.
"Come one, come all. We want inclusion and that's how we built this brewery," Black said.
One of the sponsors of the IPA Challenge is Brewing News. The co-owner of Brewing News, Bill Metzger, has caused outrage online after an article he wrote was published online.
"Like most men, I struggle with my primal self," Metzger began. "In the age of #MeToo, the dilemma has grown. The pendulum has swung too far. One aggressive move and a man's career can derail."
He also said, "My instincts to bed every woman I see are reducing from a king-sized mattress to a cot."
Metzger later called the article satire.
"It was just really shocking that in this day and age, in this climate, somebody would express themselves like that and then the afterthought that it was satire. You know? We don't buy it," Black said.
Black says that so many breweries ditched the national competition, causing the IPA Challenge to be canceled.
The owner of Tractor Brewery made a Facebook post that announced their withdrawal from the competition, saying:
"I am not satire. I am not locker room talk. I am not an outlet for your primal needs. I am not here for your viewing pleasure."
