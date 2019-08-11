Brewery, NM United fans take part in blood drive for El Paso | KOB 4
Brewery, NM United fans take part in blood drive for El Paso

Ryan Laughlin
August 11, 2019 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Starr Brothers Brewing Company teamed with New Mexico United fans to give back to the community of El Paso.

United Blood Services' bus was parked outside of the brewery Sunday afternoon, and all the time slots to give blood quickly filled up.

The president of New Mexico United's fan club, The Curse, said they wanted to give back to a community that is close to the state.

"We can't just be scared, we got to do something," David Carl said. "I think the community, Albuquerque, the community of New Mexico is coming together to do something."

In addition to blood donations, a percentage of proceeds from sales at Starr Brothers is being donated to the El Paso victims.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: August 11, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: August 11, 2019 05:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

