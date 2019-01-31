Brittany Alert issued for Albuquerque woman | KOB 4
Advertisement

Brittany Alert issued for Albuquerque woman

Abigail Delgarito Abigail Delgarito | 

Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019 09:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A Brittany Alert has been issued for a 36-year-old Albuquerque woman.

Advertisement

Police say Abigail Delgarito ran away from school yesterday near Pennsylvania and Zuni. She was wearing a blue/gray pullover sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Abigail’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-242-2677.

Brittany Alerts are issued for people who are missing and suffer from severe mental, physical or developmental disabilities.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: January 31, 2019 09:14 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man shot, killed in southwest Albuquerque
Man shot, killed in southwest Albuquerque
911 calls released from Santa Fe murder-suicide
911 calls released from Santa Fe murder-suicide
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
Motorcycle couple still looking for justice
Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses
Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses
Advertisement




Man shot, killed in southwest Albuquerque
Man shot, killed in southwest Albuquerque
911 calls released from Santa Fe murder-suicide
911 calls released from Santa Fe murder-suicide
Border Patrol: Smugglers wore camouflage, custom shoes to mask tracks
Border Patrol officials say the four men were wearing camouflage and custom made footwear designed to mask their tracks.
Brittany Alert issued for Albuquerque woman
Abigail Delgarito
Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses
Man breaks into multiple Sawmill District businesses