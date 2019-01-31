Brittany Alert issued for Albuquerque woman
Marian Camacho
January 31, 2019 09:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A Brittany Alert has been issued for a 36-year-old Albuquerque woman.
Police say Abigail Delgarito ran away from school yesterday near Pennsylvania and Zuni. She was wearing a blue/gray pullover sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on Abigail’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 505-242-2677.
Brittany Alerts are issued for people who are missing and suffer from severe mental, physical or developmental disabilities.
