Brittany Alert: Gabriel Peguero

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 12, 2020 11:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department issued a Brittany Alert for 13-year-old Gabriel Peguero Thursday night.
Police said Gabriel was last seen at his uncle’s residence near Atrisco and Central around 7:30 p.m.
Gabriel reportedly as the mental capacity of a 7 or 8-year-old.
Police believe Gabriel may be trying to get to his home in northeast Albuquerque.
If located please contact his mother, Ms. Ashley Sandoval, at 505-358-0367 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.
