Brittany Alert: Gabriel Peguero | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Brittany Alert: Gabriel Peguero

Brittany Alert: Gabriel Peguero

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 12, 2020 11:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department issued a Brittany Alert for 13-year-old Gabriel Peguero Thursday night.

Police said Gabriel was last seen at his uncle’s residence near Atrisco and Central around 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Gabriel reportedly as the mental capacity of a 7 or 8-year-old. 

Police believe Gabriel may be trying to get to his home in northeast Albuquerque. 

If located please contact his mother, Ms. Ashley Sandoval, at 505-358-0367 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Test results come back negative, zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
Test results come back negative, zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico
All NM public schools canceled for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak
All NM public schools canceled for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak
New Mexico announces sixth positive case of COVID-19
New Mexico announces sixth positive case of COVID-19
NM couple worries they might have COVID-19, but can't get tested
NM couple worries they might have COVID-19, but can't get tested
New Mexico announces fifth positive case of COVID-19
New Mexico announces fifth positive case of COVID-19
Advertisement


All NM public schools canceled for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak
All NM public schools canceled for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak
Archdiocese of Santa Fe closes churches, schools
Archdiocese of Santa Fe closes churches, schools
New Mexico announces sixth positive case of COVID-19
New Mexico announces sixth positive case of COVID-19
Casinos in New Mexico have not announced plans to cancel major events
Casinos in New Mexico have not announced plans to cancel major events
New Mexico doctor answers questions about COVID-19
New Mexico doctor answers questions about COVID-19