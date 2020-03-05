Brittany Alert issued for missing Albuquerque woman | KOB 4
Brittany Alert issued for missing Albuquerque woman

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 05, 2020 12:17 PM
Created: March 05, 2020 12:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help to find Jessica Gomez. 

Gomez was last seen in downtown Albuquerque near 4th and Roma where she was dropped off Monday. She had not been seen since. 

In a flyer, police say Gomez is not on her medication and may be heading to Las Cruces. She was last seen wearing blue pajamas, a maroon jacket and pink slippers. 

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact APD at (505) 242-2677.


