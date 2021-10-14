Brittany Alert issued for missing 21-year-old | KOB 4

Brittany Alert issued for missing 21-year-old

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 14, 2021 08:01 AM
Created: October 14, 2021 07:55 AM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 21-year-old Wednesday. 

The alert was issued for Shara Pinder, who was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans Oct. 8 in the area of Eubank and Constitution. 

BCSO said Pinder has cognitive delays as well as several other medical diagnosis/health issues.

Anyone with information about her should call 911 or BCSO at 505-798-7000


