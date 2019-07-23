Brittany Alert issued for missing woman
Marian Camacho
July 23, 2019 01:31 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Rio Rancho police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered missing woman.
19-year-old Shara Pinder is described as 5'7", 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on July 15 at the intersection of Unser and Wellspring.
Police say Pinder is dependent on her guardians and relies on them to help her with many facets of daily functionality.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sandoval County dispatch at 505-891-7226 and reference case number 19005099.
