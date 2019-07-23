Brittany Alert issued for missing woman | KOB 4
Advertisement

Brittany Alert issued for missing woman

Shara Pinder Shara Pinder | 

Marian Camacho
July 23, 2019 01:31 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - Rio Rancho police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered missing woman.

Advertisement

19-year-old Shara Pinder is described as 5'7", 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on July 15 at the intersection of Unser and Wellspring. 

Police say Pinder is dependent on her guardians and relies on them to help her with many facets of daily functionality.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sandoval County dispatch at 505-891-7226 and reference case number 19005099.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: July 23, 2019 01:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman sentenced in brutal murder of mother-in-law
Alissa Bickett
Brittany Alert issued for missing woman
Shara Pinder
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
4 Investigates: Las Vegas mayor faces voter fraud investigation
4 Investigates: Las Vegas mayor faces voter fraud investigation
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park
Advertisement




Penguin Chill Exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Penguin Chill Exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Woman sentenced in brutal murder of mother-in-law
Alissa Bickett
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
Brittany Alert issued for missing woman
Shara Pinder
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park
Man shot, killed at southeast Albuquerque park