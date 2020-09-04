Brother of missing Santa Fe man raising awareness | KOB 4
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Brother of missing Santa Fe man raising awareness

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 04, 2020 10:34 PM
Created: September 04, 2020 09:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The brother of a Santa Fe man who has been missing for four years is hoping he will get closure soon.

Mark Aguilar disappeared on Sept. 4, 2016. 

His brother, James Aguilar, has been looking for him ever since, but there have been no breaks in the case.

Now, he's trying to raise awareness for his family and others.

In New Mexico, there's been a lot of focus on missing Indigenous women, but Aguilar said others are also being affected.

"Right now, it not only stems to missing Indigenous women but it also stems to all nationalities and race," Aguilar said.

Last year, Aguilar helped legislators pass a law that is named after his brother.

The Mark Daniel Aguilar Information Sharing Requirement was signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

It requires law enforcement to exchange information about missing persons. 

Aguilar say, it hasn't brought his brother back, but he hopes it will lead to some answers.

"This law, I do know, has created priority in missing persons or other cases that are becoming in the forefront in various parts of New Mexico," he said.

James said he's holding out hope his family will get answers about his brother before the next anniversary of his disappearance.

"Especially for my mother, his unknown fate, we don't know where he's at, but we are remaining hopeful," Aguilar said. "And very optimistic we will see my brother or my mother's son again."
 


